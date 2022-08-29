Last updated: 10:18 AM ET, Mon August 29 2022

Pilots Engage in Physical Confrontation on Flight To Paris

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 29, 2022

Air france Airplane (Photo via Air France)
Air France airplane. (photo via Air France)

Airline passenger versus airline crew confrontations? Not surprising, not in the last two-and-a-half years of air travel, anyway.

Passenger-on-passenger violence? Also, not a shocker.

But two pilots fighting on the flight deck? That’s new.

Two Air France pilots were suspended after they engaged in a physical confrontation on the flight deck. The incident, which took place in June and is just coming to light now, happened during an Air France flight from Geneva, Switzerland to Paris, according to The Guardian.

Air France confirmed the incident to the newspaper on Sunday and said that after crew members separated the pilots, the flight continued without further incident and landed safely.

Switzerland’s La Tribune reported that the confrontation began as an argument shortly after takeoff and escalated to a physical nature when the pilots grabbed each other by their shirts and one swung at the other.

Apparently, one crew member needed to act as a babysitter and spent the rest of the flight in the cockpit with the two pilots to try and avoid another fight.

There is no update on any actions taken by Air France or whether the pilots remain suspended more than two months after the incident.

