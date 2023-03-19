Last updated: 12:49 PM ET, Sun March 19 2023

Pilots Grounded After Viral Coffee Break in Cockpit

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 19, 2023

Pilot's coffee break tweet
Pilot's coffee break tweet ends poorly

This is not a pretty picture.

Two pilots for Indian budget carrier SpiceJet have been grounded after a photo of them taking a coffee break in the cockpit went viral, according to media reports.

The picture on Twitter shows the two pilots drinking coffee and having a pastry in the cockpit while the jet cruises at about 600 mph.

Their coffee, or tea, along with some pastry, is perched precariously on the airplane controls.

The two pilots were suspended after the photo went viral on social media.

The faces of the pilot were not shown in the picture.

It is also not known whether a flight attendant or someone else took the photo.

