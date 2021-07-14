Pittsburgh Becomes First Airport To Be Powered on Its Own
Rich Thomaselli July 14, 2021
Pittsburgh International Airport today became the first major airport in the world to be completely powered on its own, using a new microgrid fueled by natural gas and solar energy.
A microgrid is an independent electricity source that can operate autonomously while maintaining a connection to the traditional grid. It will be powered by natural gas drilled on-site by CNX Resources, in addition to gas from the interstate pipeline system and solar generation. The project will offer a more efficient, sustainable and resilient source of energy.
“Pittsburgh International Airport is now one of the most site-hardened public facilities in the world while at the same time becoming more sustainable. That’s a tribute to the innovative culture of our team, and we hope this project can be a model across the industry,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in a statement.
The microgrid will consist of five natural gas-fueled generators and nearly 10,000 solar panels, capable of producing more than 20 megawatts of electricity, the equivalent of powering more than 13,000 residential homes.
The airport’s current peak demand is approximately 14 megawatts.
Airports across the country have been exploring ways to increase power resilience and reliability after several high-profile power outages resulted in thousands of canceled flights and passenger disruptions.
As Pittsburgh International is set to break ground on building the smartest airport in the world through its new terminal project, creating smart power infrastructure is a key step that can serve as a blueprint for others.
“Our region has innovation in its DNA, and the construction of this microgrid reflects the work that has been done at the airport to maximize public safety and sustainability,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “I’m extremely proud that the airport is utilizing nearly 10,000 solar panels as a source of sustainable energy. It, along with the other mix of energy generated at the airport, continues to position this facility as an industry leader. Congratulations to Christina, and the entire team, for their work on this important project.”
