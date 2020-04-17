Plan Proposed to Remove Homeless From Atlanta Airport
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke April 17, 2020
Atlanta's City Council is expected to vote on a 60-day, 5-point plan to combat the homeless problem at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport resulting from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to Atlanta's Channel 2, the plan includes banning visitors from the airport after 6 p.m.
"It's going to give them time to get back on the train and be able to move into whatever emergency situation they need to be in," Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown told the news outlet.
The city has also ordered 4,000 masks and gloves for the homeless and is planning services to help them get back on their feet. "Because what’s happening is we potentially put safety workers, airport employees, airline employees, in jeopardy, because we haven’t started testing at the airport yet," Brown told Channel 2, reassuring travelers that the airport is safe.
"It’s definitely safe to go to the airport. The (general manager) is doing an incredible job to make sure the airport remains sanitized," he added. The city, which has allocated approximately $1.5 million to house the homeless, is expected to vote on the 5-point plan on Monday.
Elsewhere in the United States, California is using empty hotel rooms to house the homeless as part of a cost-sharing initiative with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
