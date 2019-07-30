Plane Crashes into Terminal at Australian Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 30, 2019
A plane crashed into a terminal building at an Australian airport Tuesday after the brakes on the jet failed.
According to 7News.com, a Cobham Aviation regional aircraft carrying around 60 passengers was taxiing to a terminal at Perth Airport Tuesday at about 2 p.m. local time when the plane’s brakes reportedly failed.
Perth Airport crash: Plane hits into light tower as it prepares for take off in Australia https://t.co/Dsx19O5J6k pic.twitter.com/0gwSjqZ9G8— SimpleNews.co.uk (@Simplenewsuk) July 30, 2019
The jet crashed into lighting structure with a “massive jolt” and photos from the airport show the nose of the plane breaking through the side of the terminal building, with smashed windows and doors visible.
The terminal which services regional flights at Perth Airport was reportedly evacuated following the crash.
“Emergency services are on-site, however there are no injuries to passengers or crew,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement. “This incident has not impacted any other operations or services at Perth Airport.”
