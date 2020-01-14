Plane Diverts After Passenger Dies Aboard Flight to Australia
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 14, 2020
Details are emerging of a sad situation from over the weekend.
A flight from Vancouver to Australia was forced to divert to Hawaii on Saturday after a passenger died on board.
Christopher Woodgate, 38, was pronounced dead when the flight landed in Honolulu, ABC News reported. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted.
The Air Canada flight was headed to Brisbane, Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick told ABC.
“Out of respect for the privacy of our customers, Air Canada cannot confirm the details about the medical emergency,” he said in an email.
The flight, with 257 passengers and 13 crew members aboard, was forced to remain in Hawaii overnight, Fitzpatrick said. The passengers left Honolulu Sunday on a different flight.
Woodgate had been sick prior to the flight, Jessica Lani Rich of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit that assists visitors in distress, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The man was traveling with five children, his wife and another family member, Rich said.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS