Last updated: 11:49 AM ET, Wed February 19 2020

Plane Loses Wheel During Takeoff

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2020

A320-300 d'Air Canada
PHOTO: An Air Canada flight was able to make a safe landing in Toronto after losing a wheel during takeoff.

An Air Canada plane landed safely at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Tuesday night after losing a wheel on its main landing gear.

The flight, an Airbus 319 according to ABC News, lost the wheel during takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York with 125 passengers and crew on board.

MORE Airlines & Airports
American Airline plane

American Airlines Expands Preordered Meal Service

Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport

Hawaiian Airlines Remains Most Punctual US Airline

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, Flight 370, MH370

Former Australian PM Says Malaysian Leaders Suspected MH3...

The flight continued on to Toronto, burning fuel along the way, before making its safe landing.

The plane “experienced an issue with one of its six tires on take-off,” Air Canada said in a statement.

ABC News said an Airbus 319 normally has two large wheels on each of the two main landing gears and two smaller wheels under the nose. One of the two wheels on the right-side main landing gear was missing when the plane touched down.

The good news is, the design worked exactly as it should have. Most airline jets have more than one wheel on the same side on its landing gear for just this purpose and are designed to withstand the weight of the plane if one falls off.

For more information on Canada, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airline plane

American Airlines Expands Preordered Meal Service

American Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines, HawaiianMiles Members Donated 35 Million Miles in 2019

Norwegian Air Wants More Inroads Into US Market

Southwest Airlines Announces Shifts in Executive Leadership

Airline Disciplines Employees After Picture With Porn Star Goes Viral

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS