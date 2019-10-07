Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Fight, Man Spits on Woman
An easyJet flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal after several passengers got into a physical altercation, which included one man spitting on a woman.
According to The Independent, easyJet Flight EZY1903 was en route from Manchester Airport in England to Tenerife, Spain, last week when four male passengers began punching each other about two hours into the journey.
Flight attendants moved one group of men to the front of the plane to avoid further issues, but the men came together later in the journey for another physical altercation. This time, other passengers tried to break up the fight, which resulted in one man spitting in a woman’s face.
Crew members notified the captain of the disturbances, who called for the flight to make an emergency landing at Faro Airport in Portugal. Police met the aircraft in Faro and security officers removed seven men.
As a result, the plane was delayed two hours before continuing its journey to Tenerife.
Following the incident, an easyJet spokesperson released a statement to The Independent:
“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.”
“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously, and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behavior on board. The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority.”
