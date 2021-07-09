Last updated: 03:10 PM ET, Fri July 09 2021

Plane Passengers Ordered To Keep Hands on Heads Due To ‘Possible Security Threat’

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti July 09, 2021

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami
American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

In a bizarre and largely unexplained incident that occurred on July 7 aboard American Airlines Flight 2289 from Los Angeles to Miami, passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45–60 minutes prior to landing. They were also, for whatever reason, repeatedly ordered not to film on the plane.

Passenger Chris Nguyen defied that instruction long enough to take a brief video showing a cabin full of folks with both hands on their heads and post it to Twitter. The precaution was taken due to an unseen “possible security threat”, as the airline explained it to Fox News.

Upon landing in Miami, armed local police boarded the plane to arrest an unidentified man, Nguyen said, and all other passengers were “forced to wait” in an airport terminal after deplaning.

While the exact nature of the potential threat remains undisclosed, "Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected by authorities," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox in a statement. "Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused."

When Fox News questioned local law enforcement about the incident, the outlet was directed to the FBI for comment. An agency spokesperson responded that the Bureau, “is aware of this situation and is examining the facts with consideration of federal criminal statutes."

The FBI is reported to be working with prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine whether it will seek criminal charges against the man who was arrested.

