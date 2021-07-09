Plane Passengers Ordered To Keep Hands on Heads Due To ‘Possible Security Threat’
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti July 09, 2021
In a bizarre and largely unexplained incident that occurred on July 7 aboard American Airlines Flight 2289 from Los Angeles to Miami, passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45–60 minutes prior to landing. They were also, for whatever reason, repeatedly ordered not to film on the plane.
Passenger Chris Nguyen defied that instruction long enough to take a brief video showing a cabin full of folks with both hands on their heads and post it to Twitter. The precaution was taken due to an unseen “possible security threat”, as the airline explained it to Fox News.
Upon landing in Miami, armed local police boarded the plane to arrest an unidentified man, Nguyen said, and all other passengers were “forced to wait” in an airport terminal after deplaning.
While the exact nature of the potential threat remains undisclosed, "Passengers were deplaned and bused to the terminal, and the aircraft was inspected by authorities," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox in a statement. "Safety and security is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused."
The arrest happened when 2289 landed in Miami (flight landed at 4:42 ET). Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing. Strangely, passengers were repeatedly told not to film on the plane. pic.twitter.com/rxInzwRi4a— Chris Nguyen (@imaNguyener) July 8, 2021
When Fox News questioned local law enforcement about the incident, the outlet was directed to the FBI for comment. An agency spokesperson responded that the Bureau, “is aware of this situation and is examining the facts with consideration of federal criminal statutes."
The FBI is reported to be working with prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine whether it will seek criminal charges against the man who was arrested.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Cancun Airport Transportation, an Easy Way To Reach Riviera Maya Destinations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Discover the Florida Keys Through 'Edutainment' With Key Lime Academy
For more information on American Airlines, Miami
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS