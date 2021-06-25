Police Arrest Suspect Who Drove Onto LAX Runway While Prince Harry Awaited Flight
Two runways at Los Angeles International Airport were briefly closed Thursday night when an unidentified driver smashed a car through a gate at a FedEx cargo facility and drove onto the runway.
The incident was made more notable because Prince Harry was at the airport awaiting a flight to the United Kingdom.
The suspect eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. The prince's plane took off 45 minutes after the incident, according to The US Sun.
Here’s the suspect vehicle. Looks like an older model Mazda 3…note the hood which appears to say SOS, possibly outlined in electrical tape? pic.twitter.com/G14gL8OxxX— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) June 25, 2021
"Airport police and operations have inspected the south airfield following police activity that briefly closed the south runways," the airport confirmed in a Twitter post. "One south runway has reopened and the other will open shortly. The north runways continued operating normally."
Airport police and operations have inspected the south airfield following police activity that briefly closed the south runways. One south runway has reopened and the other will open shortly. The north runways continued operating normally.— LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 25, 2021
There are no reports that the incident was tied to the prince being at LAX. Harry is traveling to attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1.
