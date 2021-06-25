Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Fri June 25 2021

Police Arrest Suspect Who Drove Onto LAX Runway While Prince Harry Awaited Flight

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 25, 2021

Overview of LAX airport with control tower and aircraft taken from hotel room
View from guest room at H Hotel Los Angeles (Photo by Scott Laird)

Two runways at Los Angeles International Airport were briefly closed Thursday night when an unidentified driver smashed a car through a gate at a FedEx cargo facility and drove onto the runway.

The incident was made more notable because Prince Harry was at the airport awaiting a flight to the United Kingdom.

The suspect eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. The prince's plane took off 45 minutes after the incident, according to The US Sun.

"Airport police and operations have inspected the south airfield following police activity that briefly closed the south runways," the airport confirmed in a Twitter post. "One south runway has reopened and the other will open shortly. The north runways continued operating normally."

There are no reports that the incident was tied to the prince being at LAX. Harry is traveling to attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother Princess Diana at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1.

