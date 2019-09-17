Politician Taking Stand Against Mid-Flight Farts
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 17, 2019
A politician in Africa is taking a stand against flatulence on planes by asking for new protocols to stop the offending passengers.
According to News.com.au, Nairobi MP Lilian Gogo addressed a Kenyan parliamentary debate last Wednesday and expressed her concern with passengers passing gas during long-haul flights and the impact it has on other people onboard.
Passengers' Cell Phone Scuffle Forces Flight to Make...Airlines & Airports
Bobby Brown Removed From JetBlue Flight for Suspected...Airlines & Airports
Man Arrested Attempting to Smuggle Dozens of Tarantulas in His...Airlines & Airports
Passenger’s Racist Rant Towards Flight Attendant Earns...Airlines & Airports
Dr. Gogo took a stand after dealing with in-flight flatulence too often.
“There is one irritant that is often ignored and this is the level of farting within the aircraft,” Dr. Gogo told local media outlets. “There are passengers who literally irritate fellow passengers by passing bad smell and uncomfortable fart (sic).”
“If there is any one given irritant that makes people fight on board, it is the fart,” Dr. Gogo continued. “It is terrible within the plane.”
The passing gas debate took place during a meeting to discuss how airlines deal with unruly passengers, which came as a result of a new report from the Kenyan National Assembly Committee on Transport, Public Works and Housing.
When asked about her plan for measures and protocols to combat the flatulence, Dr. Gogo suggested specialized training for crew members, serving food that reduces gas in passengers and limiting the amount of alcohol served on planes.
Dr. Gogo also said passing gas could become a threat to security since passengers will become angrier with each other due to offensive smell, which could result in physical and verbal altercations.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS