Power Outage Shuts Down John Wayne Airport
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2019
A vault fire caused a massive power outage Friday, shutting down John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif.
There were no arrivals or departures at the airport from late Friday night through about 6:45 a.m. Pacific time this morning when it reopened.
"No arrivals or departures," the airport said in a statement and a tweet on Friday evening. "All inbound flights are being diverted, all outbound flights canceled."
John Wayne Airport, serving about 10 million passengers a year, is a popular alternative to the congested Los Angeles International Airport 35 miles to the north.
The fire happened at a Southern California Edison substation in Irvine, according to Orange County Fire spokesperson Captain Jon Muir. John Wayne Airport is about nine miles to the northwest of where the fire took place.
More than 28,000 people in the area were affected by the loss of power.
John Wayne Airport is advising passengers scheduled to fly today, Saturday, to contact their respective airlines for updates on flight delays.
