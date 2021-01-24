President Biden Has No Plans To Change Air Force One Livery
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 24, 2021
Apparently, changing the livery of Air Force One isn’t exactly the obsession for new President Joe Biden as it was for former commander-in-chief Donald Trump.
In fact, Biden’s press secretary said he hasn’t given one thought to changing the color scheme of Air Force One when Boeing Co. eventually replaces the two planes that ferry the President and Vice-President, who flies in Air Force Two.
Trump had submitted a proposal through the military to change the current light blue schematic designed more than 60 years ago by President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to red, white and blue to mimic the colors of the United States flag.
Whether Biden eventually has similar ideas remains to be seen but, at the moment, barely five days into his presidency, it’s kind of far back on his agenda.
"We are certainly aware of the White House military unit's proposal that has been submitted to them about reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One," White House press secretary Jen PPsaki said during a press briefing. "I can confirm for you here that the President has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One or anything in the house or any article of anything. No one is going to submit a decision memo to him on that particular topic, but certainly we're aware of the proposal, and as there are any updates, we're happy to provide them to you."
Last February, the Air Force asked for $800.9 million for the current fiscal year to remove the old planes for the new VC-25B planes.
