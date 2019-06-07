Pret A Manger Opens Shops in Airports Across the United States
WHY IT RATES: Travelers looking for freshly prepared food and organic coffee at the airport will be happy to learn about the opening of new Pret A Manger shops across the country.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Pret A Manger is bringing its menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee to airports across the U.S., including its first shop on the West Coast.
The UK-based company has shops on the East Coast of the U.S. and Chicago, as well as Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and has opened its first U.S. airport location in Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport. Pret is also landing at Los Angeles International Airport’s Tom Bradley International Terminal, as well as Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the coming weeks, with other locations soon to follow. The openings are in partnership with global restaurateur HMSHost.
Sarah Lee, Pret’s US President, commented, “We’re thrilled to have opened our first airport shop at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, and we’re looking forward to opening at LAX and Charlotte Douglas. Our menu features delicious, freshly prepared salads, sandwiches, hot wraps, sweet treats, organic coffee and tea. Our food is freshly prepared throughout each day in kitchens that are in or very near to our shops using carefully sourced ingredients.”
“Pret has been at the forefront of offering diners freshly prepared food that is beautifully and conveniently displayed and available in attractive, highly portable packaging. Now, we’re thrilled to debut Pret to world travelers and expand its presence in U.S. airports from coast to coast,” said HMSHost Executive Vice President of Restaurant Development Stephanie Havard. “It is an exciting time for HMSHost and our airport partners as we continue to lead the way in elevating travelers’ dining experiences with the most delicious, on-trend choices to fuel their journeys.”
Menu
Perfect for travelers, Pret’s classic menu of portable freshly prepared food includes sandwiches, salads, wraps and hot items, a plethora of vegan and vegetarian dishes and a variety of beverage choices from juice to organic coffee. Customers can eat in, take away or eat on board, dependent on their preference, and enjoy breakfast, lunch and evening meals from Pret, plus a range of sweet treats.
Pret’s food is made fresh on-site every day. Customer favorites include Pret’s Famous Ham & Cheese Baguette, the Chicken Avocado Salad, the Greek Egg White Frittata, the Mediterranean Mezze Salad (vegan) and the Chicken Parm Hot Wrap. Early morning travelers can get their day started with a range of breakfast dishes such as Pret’s Steel-Cut Oatmeal (vegan), an Egg & Bacon Brioche and the Blueberry Yogurt Pot.
Local charities
Pret’s items are freshly prepared on-site in each airport’s shop kitchen throughout the day. As part of Pret’s commitment to alleviating the pressures of homelessness, each new shop will donate any surplus food to local charities.
The U.S. airport openings are part of a previously announced agreement between Pret and HMSHost’s parent company Autogrill. HMSHost will continue to open Pret shops in additional travel venues throughout the United States in the near future.
SOURCE: Pret A Manger press release.
