Protestors Pack Arrivals Hall of Hong Kong Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 26, 2019
Travelers landing at a Hong Kong Airport Friday encountered over 1,000 protesters in the arrival hall chanting anti-government sentiment to help raise awareness for their pro-democracy movement.
According to The Associated Press, more than 1,000 demonstrators dressed in black filled Arrival Hall A in Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport before spilling into Arrival Hall B. The group chanted, “There are no riots, there's only tyranny!”
One of the protest's organizers, Andy Ho, told local media outlets the purpose of the organized rally was to “let more people around the world know what is actually happening in Hong Kong in recent months.”
Demonstrators are working for democratic reforms and the withdrawal of an extradition bill that has now been suspended. The protestors want direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature and an investigation into alleged police brutality.
During the protests, the demonstrators released a tongue-in-cheek video in the style of an airplane landing announcement.
“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Hong Kong,” the landing announcement said. “It is a safety requirement that you remain alert and vigilant at all times because the police will no longer answer your calls when you have any needs.”
Comments
