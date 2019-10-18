Qatar Airways Offers Packages for FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 18, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The state of Qatar's national carrier invites football fans worldwide to experience world-class sporting events during this December's FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019, along with the region's unique cultural delights. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Qatar Airways today launched an exciting promotion to Doha as the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019.
The award-winning airline has announced incredible flight offers on Economy and Business Class tickets, as well as packages from the world to Doha.
Qatar Airways invites its customers to book their tickets and receive match tickets to see the stars of world football in action at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019TM between December 11 and 21, 2019.
Passengers who already planned their travel journey are invited to extend their holiday with a stopover in Doha and receive match tickets to experience world-class football and the cultural delights of Qatar.
More information can be found at qatarairways.com/FCWC2019.
The latest Qatar Airways global TV campaign to support this extraordinary travel offer encourages the viewer to ‘Make Qatar Your Goal’, will be broadcast in over 160 countries worldwide, and is available to view at: https://youtu.be/a42rI6Doafk.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to be offering fans these amazing deals to visit Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019. We are committed to inspiring our customers to come and discover what Qatar has to offer, on and off the football pitch.
“As an airline, we firmly believe in the power of sport to unite people, and we look forward to bringing thousands of passionate fans together in Qatar to enjoy world-class football alongside five-star hospitality and organization. The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 will serve as an exciting preview to the biggest event in world football, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in just over three years’ time.”
Featuring the six continental club champions from around the world along with Qatar Stars League current champions Al Sadd, the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 action will get underway on December 11, culminating in the final on December 21. Reigning European Champions Liverpool FC open their campaign on December 18, marking the inauguration of Education City Stadium, the latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadium to be completed over three years ahead of the world cup finals. For more information on individual match ticket sales, visit www.fifa.com/tickets.
Qatar Airways was recently named ‘Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organization Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘Best Business Class Seat’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.
The national carrier for the State of Qatar currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline has launched a host of exciting new destinations in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; Mogadishu, Somalia and earlier this week Langkawi, Malaysia.
For more information, visit qatarairways.com/FCWC2019.
SOURCE: Qatar Airlines press release.
For more information on Qatar
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS