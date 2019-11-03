Report Says Another Plane Could Have Structural Issues
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 03, 2019
As the airline industry – and passengers – ponder the fate of the Boeing 737 Max, a new report claims that another plane, used primarily by Delta Air Lines, might have issues.
Inc. Magazine says problems are emerging on the Airbus A220, 25 of which were purchased by Delta when it eschewed the 737 Max.
According to Inc., Swiss International Airlines was forced to ground all 29 of its Airbus A220 planes after one had to make an emergency landing en route to Geneva. Apparently, pieces of the engine started to fall off over France.
In fact, the A220 has been placed under restrictions in Canada and Europe.
If it flies above 29,000, it can only use 94 percent of its power; if it flies above 35,000 feet, it is susceptible to frost and a flawed anti-freeze system that could overtax the engines, set off alarms and force the pilots to make an emergency landing.
A Delta spokesman told the magazine the airline is concerned in a statement: “We are determining what additional actions might be needed, but Delta has operated our A220 fleet below the engine thrust amounts described in the directive from the FAA. We will continue to do so.”
The FAA last week expanded an order to inspect the Pratt and Whitney engines in the plane, looking for cracks in the engine rotors.
If this is another plane with issues, manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus are entering a new world of public scrutiny.
For decades, consumers have made choices among airlines by comparing service, fares, comfort, amenities and more. Now, ever since the 737 Max was grounded in March, passengers are also considering type of aircraft when flying.
For more information on Geneva, France, Canada, Europe
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS