Ryanair Blames 737 Max Delays For Cutting Flights, Jobs
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 04, 2019
Feeling the heat from the delay in the return of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, budget carrier Ryanair said Wednesday it will cut flights and trim jobs until the troubled plane is able to return to service.
The 737 Max has been grounded since March after two separate, fatal crashes killed a total of 346 passengers and crew.
In a statement, Ryanair said the flight cuts, job losses and suspended operations at airports in Nuremberg, Germany, and
Stockholm Skavsta were “solely due to delivery delays. We are continuing to work with Boeing, our people, our unions and our affected airports to minimize these capacity cuts and job losses,” Ryanair said.
A spokeswoman told Reuters the company had no further comment.
Ryanair has 210 Boeing Max 737 planes on order. The airline cut its traffic forecast to 156 million passengers for the year to March 31, 2021 from 157 million; that was after taking a $4.9 billion chargeoff in the second quarter.
Boeing was hoping to have the 737 Max re-certified by the Federal Aviation Administration this month but has yet to receive the coveted approval.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS