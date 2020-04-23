Last updated: 12:33 PM ET, Thu April 23 2020

Ryanair CEO Says Leaving Middle Seats Open is ‘Idiotic’

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 23, 2020

ryanair, plane, travel
PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-800. (photo via rebius / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

The top executive with low-cost carrier Ryanair said the company has no plans to resume flights if keeping middle seats vacant to fight the spread of viruses becomes a requirement.

According to The Guardian, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said banning people from sitting in the middle seat to help combat the current coronavirus outbreak would be “idiotic” and financially unviable.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Hotel Monteleone, in New Orleans

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Survey Uncovers Promising Findings

Hotel & Resort
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip

Las Vegas Workers at Odds With Mayor on Reopening the City

Destination & Tourism
National Geographic Family Journeys with G Adventures

G Adventures Updates Tour Suspension Dates

Tour Operator
Las Vegas Sign

US Travel Announces New City, Dates for IPW 2021

Travel Agent
Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19.

Almost Half of Americans Have Canceled Their Summer 2020...

Features & Advice

O'Leary revealed the airline is operating under the assumption that 80 percent of flights could resume by October if the current travel restrictions are eased by July. If the Irish government bans middle-seat passengers, though, the controversial CEO said they would have to pay for the lost revenue or “we won't fly.”

While other carriers such As Delta Air Lines, Emirates and easyJet have all announced plans to keep middle seats empty, at least temporarily, the Ryanair CEO said it doesn’t ensure people are six feet apart, which defeats the purpose of the measure.

“We can't make money on 66 percent load factors,” O'Leary told The Guardian.

Instead of closing off middle seats, O'Leary thinks carriers in the U.S. and Europe should follow the lead of Asian airlines, which have incorporated other measures, including requiring passengers and crew members to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at airports.

To combat the spread of viruses on planes, Italian manufacturing firm Aviointeriors shared several renderings on Instagram of new seating concepts that would focus on physical separation among passengers in the same row by using plastic shells custom fit for each seat.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 in Portland, Oregon.

Alaska Airlines Foundation Grants Awarded to Address Critical...

Passenger Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against American Airlines

IATA Study Suggests Air-Travel Demand Will Be Slow to Return

Air Canada Suspends Flights to US

American Airlines Donating to Latin America’s Fight Against Coronavirus

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS