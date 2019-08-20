Ryanair Pilots Planning Strike for August, September
Ryanair pilots have announced plans to strike later this week on August 22 and 23, as well as September 2, 3 and 4.
According to The Independent, the strike by the low-cost carrier’s flight crew is expected to impact an estimated 500,000 people with confirmed bookings due to delays and cancellations during the five-day period.
The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) was working to continue negotiations with Ryanair officials, but executives have taken legal action. The carrier is moving the matter to court to challenge the legitimacy of the strike ballot.
“Ryanair has blown the chance of finding a resolution before this week’s strike action,” a BALPA spokesperson told The Independent. “Because Ryanair has wasted time with unnecessary court action, their chance to resolve the dispute involving their pilots has been lost. Instead Ryanair is relying on legal technicalities to try to persuade the High Court to block the strike.”
Ryanair officials said the pilots’ union did not properly take the vote for industrial action, with only 445 of the over 1,250 flight crew members participating in the decision to strike. The court will hear the case Wednesday.
“This is a time for Ryanair and our pilots to work together to get our customers to their destinations without disruption,” a spokesperson for the carrier said in a statement. “An enforced series of base cuts and closures, some of these in the UK, and a no-deal Brexit is less than 10 weeks away.”
