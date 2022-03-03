Sabre, Amadeus Discontinue Service Agreements With Russia's Aeroflot
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff March 03, 2022
Both Sabre and Amadeus have announced that they have discontinued their distribution service agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot.
Sabre's move limited the airline's ability to sell seats, and the company noted that it was making the move due to sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine.
“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre. “We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”
Amadeus IT Group followed suit in suspending Aeroflot fares from its distribution platforms.
“We will not sign any new contracts in Russia, and we continue to evaluate our existing portfolio of work in Russia in parallel,” said Amadeus in a statement. “At the same time, we continue to assess and evaluate the potential impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia and any counter-measures by Russia.”
This decision further cripples the airline's ability to function after Boeing, General Electric and other aerospace manufacturers suspended parts distribution to the company.
Many countries have also banned Russian planes from their airspace, making it difficult for the airline to fly.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Dreams Resorts Elevates Dining With New 'Foodie Explorers' Menu for Kids
For more information on Russia, Europe
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS