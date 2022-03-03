Last updated: 12:58 PM ET, Thu March 03 2022

Sabre, Amadeus Discontinue Service Agreements With Russia's Aeroflot

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff March 03, 2022

Aeroflot, Airbus, travel
Aeroflot Airbus A-321. (photo nantonov / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Both Sabre and Amadeus have announced that they have discontinued their distribution service agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot.

Sabre's move limited the airline's ability to sell seats, and the company noted that it was making the move due to sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support the much-needed relief efforts,” said Sean Menke, CEO of Sabre. “We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia. In addition, today we announced that Sabre has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”

Amadeus IT Group followed suit in suspending Aeroflot fares from its distribution platforms.

“We will not sign any new contracts in Russia, and we continue to evaluate our existing portfolio of work in Russia in parallel,” said Amadeus in a statement. “At the same time, we continue to assess and evaluate the potential impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia and any counter-measures by Russia.”

This decision further cripples the airline's ability to function after Boeing, General Electric and other aerospace manufacturers suspended parts distribution to the company.

Many countries have also banned Russian planes from their airspace, making it difficult for the airline to fly.

