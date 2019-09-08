San Francisco Airport Runway Closure Prompts Delays, Cancellations
Travelers flying into and out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) should anticipate potential headaches this month as construction is currently underway on the airport's busiest runway.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 28L runway serves approximately 68 percent of the airport’s flights. Repair efforts began on Saturday and are scheduled to continue through September 27 and cost about $17.2 million.
Flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reported SFO experienced 109 cancellations and 270 delays on Saturday.
As of Sunday at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET), the airport was reporting 106 flight cancellations and 130 delays.
According to the Chronicle, officials said that delays averaged two hours on Saturday but are expected to worsen Sunday since more flights are scheduled.
#SFOAlert Runway 28L will be closed for 20 days for scheduled reconstruction starting today. Please check with your airline for the latest information on flight status. pic.twitter.com/6D7UQBCJEV— flySFO (@flySFO) September 7, 2019
United Airlines is SFO's largest operator and has been hit the hardest by the runway closure this weekend. As always, passengers are encouraged to check their flight status prior to arriving at the airport.
SFO is the nation's eighth-busiest airport with more than 470,000 flights in 2018.
