Last updated: 11:43 AM ET, Sun September 08 2019

San Francisco Airport Runway Closure Prompts Delays, Cancellations

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke September 08, 2019

Aerial view of San Francisco International Airport
PHOTO: Aerial view of San Francisco International Airport. (photo via Bill_Dally/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers flying into and out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) should anticipate potential headaches this month as construction is currently underway on the airport's busiest runway.

MORE Airlines & Airports
British Airways Boeing 787

Passenger’s Racist Rant Towards Flight Attendant...

British Airways Boeing 787

British Airways Grounds Hundreds of Flights Ahead of...

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Reprises Popular Russell Wilson Promotion...

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 28L runway serves approximately 68 percent of the airport’s flights. Repair efforts began on Saturday and are scheduled to continue through September 27 and cost about $17.2 million.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reported SFO experienced 109 cancellations and 270 delays on Saturday.

As of Sunday at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET), the airport was reporting 106 flight cancellations and 130 delays.

According to the Chronicle, officials said that delays averaged two hours on Saturday but are expected to worsen Sunday since more flights are scheduled.

United Airlines is SFO's largest operator and has been hit the hardest by the runway closure this weekend. As always, passengers are encouraged to check their flight status prior to arriving at the airport.

SFO is the nation's eighth-busiest airport with more than 470,000 flights in 2018.

For more information on United Airlines, San Francisco, California

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
British Airways Boeing 787

Passenger’s Racist Rant Towards Flight Attendant Earns...

British Airways Grounds Hundreds of Flights Ahead of Pilot Strike

Alaska Airlines Reprises Popular Russell Wilson Promotion to Kick Off Football Season

Airlines Stepping Up to Provide Aid Following Hurricane Dorian

Travel Slumped During What is Typically a Peak Season Worldwide

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS