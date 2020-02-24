Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Sandstorm Shuts Down Airports, Leaves Passengers Stranded

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 24, 2020

Tenerife, Canary Islands
PHOTO: Tenerife, Canary Islands (Photo by Dan Callahan)

A sandstorm in Spain has shut down the aviation industry in the area, causing departing flights to be canceled and rerouting journeys scheduled to arrive in the Canary Islands.

According to The Sun, several airports located in the Canary Islands chain have been forced to shut down operations temporarily as a large dust cloud from the Sahara moved into the area, turning the sky orange.

All outbound flights from Tenerife’s North and South airports have been grounded due to the sandstorm and Gran Canaria Airport has suspended all arrivals and departures until conditions improved.

Images and videos from the area have been shared on social media:

Local meteorologists described airport operations at Gran Canaria as “paralyzed.”

In total, over 250 flights were impacted by the massive dust cloud on Sunday, with delays and cancelations carrying into Monday, according to FlightAware.com. As a result, hundreds of passengers on vacation in the Canary Islands have been stranded until flight operations resume.

The issues in Spain come as the aviation industry is feeling the impact of the coronavirus, as a new study from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggests 2020 will see the first drop in air travel in over a decade due to the ongoing viral outbreak.

IATA officials revealed demand for flights has dropped as a result of the fears associated with coronavirus, which could cost the airline industry as much as $29.3 billion in lost revenue this year.

For more information on Spain

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Getty Images - plane

WATCH: Passengers Wrap Themselves in Plastic Amid Coronavirus...

Alaska Airlines Banking on 737 MAX Return

Flight Attendant Fired for Being Overweight

American Leads All Carriers in Lost, Mishandled Luggage

United Raises Checked Baggage Fees

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS