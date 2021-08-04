Seat Stuck in Reclined Position Triggers Brawl on Flight
American Airlines Rich Thomaselli August 04, 2021
Another unruly passenger incident during a flight, only this time with a new twist.
A seat that got stuck in the reclined position was apparently the cause of a fight between two men on an American Airlines flight.
The incident happened over the weekend on a flight from New Orleans to Austin. The plane had actually already landed when the incident took place.
The two men got into the physical altercation that moved up and down the aisle, as other passengers pleaded with them to stop. When it appeared that both of them were successfully subdued, one man breaks free and begins hitting his opponent all over again.
Both of the unidentified men were arrested shortly after the fight broke out.
It was just the latest in a series of more than 3,000 incidents logged by the Federal Aviation Administration just this year alone, a significant leap from the average of about 150 a year.
