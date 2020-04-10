Second TSA Employee Passes Away Due to COVID-19
Despite dwindling passenger numbers, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees continue to face increased risk during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Thursday, the agency announced the death of Alberto Camacho, a Branch Manager in the Acquisition Program Management office, who passed away on April 3 after contracting the virus.
Camacho, whose age wasn't made available, is the second federal TSA employee to pass away due to COVID-19. Thirty-nine-year-old Newark-based explosive detection canine handler Francis "Frank" Boccabella III died on April 2.
"For over 20 years Alberto dedicated his career to both transportation and aviation security, and his contributions to TSA and our mission will not be forgotten," TSA said in a statement. "Alberto first joined the TSA family in 2005 as a Training Manager in San Francisco and held positions in Security Operations, the Federal Air Marshal Service and Enterprise Support. He last served as the Central Region Deployment Branch Manager at the TSA Systems Integration Facility in Arlington, Virginia, where he oversaw the successful implementation of TSA’s passenger and baggage technologies."
"Every day, he worked closely with TSA’s partners to ensure the nation’s aviation security technology remained cutting edge and ahead of the threat," the agency added. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to Alberto’s family, friends and his TSA colleagues."
So far, more than 340 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including 17 who have since recovered.
To the dedicated #TSA workforce, I say “thank you” for your commitment to the American people and to the security of our transportation system during the #COVID19 pandemic. I am #grateful for your service today and every day.— David P. Pekoske (@TSA_Pekoske) April 7, 2020
