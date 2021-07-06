Last updated: 10:33 AM ET, Tue July 06 2021

‘Significant’ Security Issue Forces Newark Airport Terminal Evacuation

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 06, 2021

Newark Liberty International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport. (photo via tupungato/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A woman who allegedly ran through a security checkpoint at Newark-Liberty International Airport on Monday caused “significant alarm” and forced a partial evacuation of Terminal C.

The woman reached the concourse but was eventually caught by law enforcement officials.

The incident took place at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which noted that some passengers “self-evacuated” onto the tarmac amid the commotion.

“While there was no bomb threat nor shooting that occurred, the disturbance caused significant public alarm to ticketed passengers who consequently ran from the disturbance and exited the terminal through various means,” the New York/New Jersey Port Authority, which runs the airport, said in a statement.

The scare impacted three security gates, which have since resumed normal operations, Port Authority police said.

United Airlines — the sole operator at Terminal C — declined to comment.

