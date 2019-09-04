Singapore Airlines Launches Seattle to Singapore Flights
September 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The nearly 16-hour route is the longest from Sea-Tac Airport and showcases the airline's dramatic U.S. expansion over the past year.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) continues its expansion of non-stop services from the U.S. with the inaugural departure of flight SQ27 from Seattle to Singapore Tuesday morning. The new flight caps a significant period of expansion for SIA in the U.S., in which the carrier’s flight frequency grew 42 percent over the past year.
The flight departed Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on September 3, 2019 at 11:13 a.m. and is slated for a 5:45 p.m. arrival in Singapore the following day. Flight time is scheduled at nearly 16 hours, making it the longest flight operating from Sea-Tac.
Seattle is the fourth U.S. destination after Los Angeles, New York (Newark) and San Francisco to be served non-stop from Singapore. The Seattle flights will initially be operated three times weekly before increasing to four times weekly in October 2019, bringing the total number of weekly non-stop U.S.-Singapore services to 31. When combined with SIA’s existing one-stop flights to Houston, Los Angeles, New York (JFK) and San Francisco, total US service frequency will increase to 57 per week.
SIA’s new Seattle services will provide customers faster and more convenient connectivity to key markets including Southeast Asia, India and Australia. Singapore Airlines is a codeshare partner of Alaska Airlines, and Mileage Plan members are eligible to earn miles on Singapore Airlines flights.
Airbus A350-900 aircraft fitted with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats are used on the route. With advanced technology and superior operating efficiency, the A350-900 offers customers an improved traveling experience with features such as higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra-wide body and cabin lighting designed to reduce jetlag.
The Seattle services are the latest among SIA’s U.S. non-stop flights to offer wellness initiatives from Canyon Ranch, a premiere integrated wellness brand. These include sleep strategies and guided stretching exercises accessible via the KrisWorld in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, as well as special cuisines developed by Canyon Ranch’s chefs and nutritionists. The cuisines are offered on top of SIA’s own meal selections and creations by its International Culinary Panel of chefs.
Customers using the KrisWorld IFE system onboard most SIA flights1 in the month of September will enjoy a special mix of movies, music and TV shows which reference Seattle. More information can be found in the September issue of KrisWorld magazine available in hardcopy in-flight, or softcopy via the SIA website and mobile app.
From September 3-14, 2019, customers traveling in Premium Economy and Economy classes on the Seattle flights can enjoy complimentary 30MB WiFi text messaging. Currently, on selected aircraft types, Suites and First Class passengers enjoy unlimited complimentary WiFi, while Business Class passengers, PPS Club members and supplementary cardholders enjoy complimentary 100MB. Customers can also purchase WiFi plans from as low as $3.99.
SOURCE: Singapore Airlines press release.
