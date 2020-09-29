Singapore Airlines Opening Eatery Inside a SuperJumbo Jet
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 29, 2020
Well this is most definitely a new experience in the airline industry.
Singapore Airlines, perhaps buoyed by the success of the flights to nowhere for fliers aching for air travel, is converting one of its Airbus A380 double-decker superjumbo jets into a restaurant at Changi Airport in Singapore.
It will be a unique experience in every sense of the word. Restaurant A380 @Changi will be open for just two days – October 24 and 25 – and customers can start making reservations on Oct. 12.
According to Singapore Airlines, can enjoy “a memorable dining experience in a cabin class of their choice and experience our award-winning service.”
Customers will be treated to a showcase of cabin crew uniforms through the years, and those who turn up for the experience in traditional heritage wear, such as the sarong kebaya, cheongsam, saree, batik shirt or even a kilt, will receive a special gift.
In addition, the airline will take guests on an exclusive tour of the aircraft, including a rare behind-the-scenes look at private access areas. Limited spots available on a first come, first served basis.
As for the food, well, diners can look forward to what Singapore Airlines says is “an exclusive dining experience.” The menu will feature international cuisines and the best dishes from its Peranakan menu specially designed by acclaimed Singaporean chef Shermay Lee. To complete the experience, sommeliers will recommend fine wines to accompany the meals. Each meal comes with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages.
