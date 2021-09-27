Last updated: 03:48 PM ET, Mon September 27 2021

Singapore Airlines To Resume Two Popular US-based Routes

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 27, 2021

Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines. (photo via cookelma / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

In the wake of the announcement from the White House relaxing travel restrictions to the United States from foreign countries, Singapore Airlines said it will restart two of its most popular routes.

The airline announced it will resume its New York to Frankfurt route as well as its San Francisco to Hong Kong flight starting on Nov. 2, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.

As TPG pointed out, these flights are what’s known as fifth-freedom routes, or routes that allow an airline to fly and sell tickets between two countries — neither of which is its home base – as long as the flight continues to or from the carrier’s home nation.

Both routes continue on to Singapore after landing in Frankfurt and Hong Kong, respectively.

TPG also pointed out that Singapore’s world-famous first class product will return to both routes for the first time since the start of the pandemic. They will be operated on a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft with four first class seats, 48 business class seats, 28 premium economy seats and 184 economy seats.

“We are very pleased to announce this reestablishment of connectivity from the U.S. to two of SIA’s key 5th Freedom destinations, Frankfurt and Hong Kong,” said Singapore Airlines regional vice president Joey Seow in a statement. “In addition, both flights provide our customers with the option of continuing service to Singapore, where they can also connect to a range of business and leisure destinations.”

JFK-FRA routes will initially operate Tuesday through Saturday before expanding to daily service on Nov. 7. The San Francisco-Hong Kong-Singapore roundtrip service will operate three days a week.

