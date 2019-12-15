Last updated: 03:04 PM ET, Sun December 15 2019

Smoke-Filled Plane Forces Passengers to Evacuate After Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 15, 2019

A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight
PHOTO: A Qantas plane mid-flight. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Qantas Airways flight from Sydney to Perth was forced to turn back and evacuate on Saturday after the plane filled with smoke.

Qantas confirmed flight 575 headed for Perth was forced to return to Sydney shortly after takeoff due to a hydraulic issue.

One passenger tweeted about the incident, saying the situation was “terrifying.”

Some passengers evacuated the plane via the emergency slides, while others walked out of the regular exits.

Another passenger on the flight, Niamh Champion, told The Sun newspaper, “And next thing he (pilot) goes, 'evacuate, evacuate, evacuate', like in a calm but firm, loud voice. So instantly everyone jumps off and they're thinking, 'Oh my God. I thought there was smoke, or a fire or, you know, something was happening.’”

In a statement obtained by the Guardian, newspaper a spokesperson for Qantas said, “Once back at the gate, the captain made the decision to evacuate the aircraft as a precaution and three emergency slides were deployed. Passengers were evacuated through both the slides and normal exits.”

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boeing 787

What is United Getting With New CEO Scott Kirby?

United Airlines

Technical Issue Reportedly Forces United Plane to Make Emergency Landing

Southwest, United Add More Routes

Airports More Cognizant of Disabled Passengers

American Cancels 737 MAX Flights Through April 7, 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS