Smoke in Cabin Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 05, 2019
A British Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after smoke reportedly filled the cabin.
According to The Telegraph, British Airways Flight BA422 was en route from London Heathrow Airport to Valencia Airport in Spain when thick grey smoke began to fill the cabin of the plane.
Once the Airbus A321 landed safely at the Spanish airport, crew members deployed the inflatable emergency slides and evacuated passengers. Social media users shared picture and videos from the incident:
PANICO!!! MIEDO jamás habia vivido algo igual. Buf lo hemos contado de milagro! Se ha prendido fuego el avión en el que volábamos Londres-Valencia!! Acabamos de aterrizar @British_Airways pic.twitter.com/E82pfIKvJQ— Dani Meroño Bori (@Dani_Merono) August 5, 2019
.@British_Airways terrifying experience on flight to Valencia. Felt like horror film. Thankfully everyone safe. Flight filled with smoke and had to be emergency evacuated. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/NT4Gtme9kl— Lucy Brown (@lucyaabrown) August 5, 2019
BA422 landed in VLC with smoke on the cabin and passengers leaving through evacuation ramp. @britishairways what is happenning? No info to passengers pic.twitter.com/FPcZbaC15d— Miguel J. Galindo (@MJGalindo) August 5, 2019
“We are thankful everyone is safe but, had this happened half an hour earlier, it might be a different story,” one of the passengers on the flight, Lucy Brown, told The Telegraph. “There was a horrible smell. People were almost choking.”
“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement. “We will release more information as soon as we have it.”
