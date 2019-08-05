Last updated: 03:55 PM ET, Mon August 05 2019

Smoke in Cabin Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing

Donald Wood August 05, 2019

British Airways tailfins
PHOTO: British Airways tailfins. (photo via Flickr/Tony Hisgett)

A British Airways plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday after smoke reportedly filled the cabin.

According to The Telegraph, British Airways Flight BA422 was en route from London Heathrow Airport to Valencia Airport in Spain when thick grey smoke began to fill the cabin of the plane.

Once the Airbus A321 landed safely at the Spanish airport, crew members deployed the inflatable emergency slides and evacuated passengers. Social media users shared picture and videos from the incident:

“We are thankful everyone is safe but, had this happened half an hour earlier, it might be a different story,” one of the passengers on the flight, Lucy Brown, told The Telegraph. “There was a horrible smell. People were almost choking.”

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft in Valencia,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement. “We will release more information as soon as we have it.”

