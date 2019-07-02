South African Airways to Introduce the New Airbus A350-900
WHY IT RATES: South African Airways' newest airbus is the most technology-advanced aircraft to offer passengers comfort and convenience on the long-haul flight from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport. -Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate.
South African Airways (SAA), a Skytrax 4-Star rated carrier, will introduce the most technology-advanced aircraft available for ultra-long-haul flying with the new Airbus A350-900 on nonstop flights between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport.
The new A350-900 will be delivered to SAA in the second half of 2019 and replace the Airbus A340-600 aircraft that are currently being operated on the route. These aircraft will offer enhanced passenger comfort and amenities and present an opportunity for SAA to reduce fuel burn by approximately 20% compared to the current aircraft operating on the route. This will translate into significant savings that will contribute towards improved operating costs and financial performance of this important route. In addition, the significance of this development is that it will add to a positive environmental impact, as SAA will also reduce its carbon emissions.
The Airbus A350-900 is the world's premier aircraft and offers the highest levels of customer and crew comfort combined with excellent economics for ultra-long-haul flights. The aircraft also offers a modern in-flight entertainment (IFE) system throughout the cabin. The Business Class cabin will offer fully flatbed seats, while Economy Class will offer extra legroom seating in the first six rows, offering a more comfortable customer experience.
“We are thrilled to soon have the state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 operating daily on the New York JFK-Johannesburg route,” said Todd Neuman, executive vice president, North America for South African Airways. “With this latest generation aircraft, SAA will offer a modern product, including a quieter cabin, a more relaxing environment during flight, and the latest in-flight entertainment, in addition to providing SAA’s legendary world-class service both in the air and on the ground.”
South African Airways is one of Africa’s most awarded airlines, having been honored with a 4star rating for 17 consecutive years by Skytrax. With the most daily flights from the U.S. to South Africa, South African Airways offers nonstop service from New York-JFK Airport and direct service from Washington, DC-Dulles Airport to Johannesburg via Accra, Ghana or Dakar, Senegal. Onboard, SAA offers an in-flight experience that reflects the warmth of Africa and designed for pure comfort for long-haul travel.
Travelers enjoy a spacious Economy Class cabin, a delicious choice of meals, a wide selection of complimentary spirits and award-winning South African wines, and generous checked baggage allowance. Also included are individual audio / visual entertainment systems that deliver an extensive programming menu of newly released movies, music choices, and games. Via our Johannesburg hub, SAA links the world to over 75 destinations across the African continent and Africa’s Indian Ocean islands.
