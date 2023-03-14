Southwest Airlines Announces 20 Percent off Spring Travel Fares for Rapid Rewards Members
Airlines & Airports Mia Taylor March 14, 2023
Calling all Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards members.
A new promotional offer has just been announced by the airline that you won’t want to miss.
Rapid Rewards members who book a flight using rewards points today through March 16—in other words less than two days from now—can save 20 percent off base fares for all bookings. This special deal applies to both domestic and international travel that takes place now through May 24, 2023.
To earn the discount, members can use SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking.
“We’re continuously looking for opportunities to appreciate our Rapid Rewards members by offering more ways to make their points go further and always providing low fares,” said Jonathan Clarkson, vice president of marketing at Southwest Airlines. “This points booking offer allows Southwest to thank our members for their loyalty while getting them to the people and places that matter most in their lives.”
The discount offer can be used on one-way or round-trip tickets for Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select fares. There are no blackout dates for the offer. But tickets must be booked through Southwest.com and swabiz.com.
The discount may also be a goodwill gesture after the Southwest Airlines holiday season cancellation fiasco that led to more than 16,000 scrapped flights. The meltdown caused the airline to be called to testify before the U.S. Senate.
The airline has since said it is taking a number of steps to avoid the massive level of delays and cancellations experienced by travelers during the winter holiday travel period.
