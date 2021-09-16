Last updated: 12:16 PM ET, Thu September 16 2021

Southwest Airlines Announces Early 2022 Bookable Flight Schedule

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 16, 2021

Southwest Airlines Pilot wearing a COVID-era face mask.
Southwest Airlines Pilot wearing a COVID-era face mask. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines extended its bookable flight schedule through April 24, 2022, giving travelers the ability to plan and book their early 2022 travel.

The carrier is expanding its network of service next year between key business and leisure destinations, bringing nearly two-dozen new flights to Austin, offering additional options for Hawaii travelers and adding routes between the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

New Routes
Southwest plans to increase service to 46 destinations on up to 105 departures a day from Austin, starting on March 10, 2022. New destinations include Amarillo, Charleston, Columbus, Midland/Odessa and Ontario, California.

The airline plans to start new international service between Austin and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 12, 2022, with seasonal weekly flights to Panama City Beach, Sarasota/Bradenton and Destin/Fort Walton Beach also scheduled to start that day.

“We're celebrating a growing customer base in Central Texas with this major investment designed specifically for Austin's business and leisure travelers,” Southwest Vice President Dave Harvey said. “As we continue to strengthen our network in Austin, customers will see more flights on key routes as well as new destinations across our map, while enjoying Southwest's world-famous hospitality.”

Travelers heading to Hawaii will also have more flight options beginning on February 17, 2022, with additional connections made possible by increased service on existing routes from Phoenix, San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose, San Diego and Sacramento.

Other service added to the bookable flight schedule include nonstop flights between Albuquerque and Burbank (starting on January 17, 2022), Fort Lauderdale and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (February 17, 2022) and Denver and Cozumel, Mexico (March 12, 2022).

