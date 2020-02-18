Southwest Airlines Announces Shifts in Executive Leadership
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti February 18, 2020
Southwest Airlines today revealed the re-assignment of three key roles within its executive Leadership structure for Air Operations.
After initially announcing his intention to retire in late 2019, Senior Vice President of Air Operations, Craig Drew, has since agreed to remain aboard at Southwest, transitioning into a Consultant role. Drew has enjoyed a long and distinguished career, having first joined the Southwest family in 1990 as a First Officer, and thereafter serving as a Captain, Check Airman, Chief Pilot for the LAS Flight Ops Base and Vice President of Flight Operations.
With Drew stepping down, Alan Kasher, who previously held the role of Vice President of Flight Operations, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Air Operations in his place.
In his new position, Kasher will be responsible for the oversight of Flight Operations, Inflight Operations, Network Operations Control, and Regulatory Programs & Compliance. Kasher came to Southwest almost 20 years ago as a Pilot, transitioning to Captaincy in 2007. He went on to occupy various management positions in Flight Operations Safety and the former Operational Control Center, including serving as Director of Operations to oversee the Regulatory Programs and Compliance group.
Bob Waltz—formerly serving as Flight Operations Senior Director of Compliance and Operations, and Part 119 Certificate Chief Pilot—has also received a promotion and now claims the title of Vice President of Flight Operations. Waltz has served Southwest for over 20 years after having retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a C-130 Instructor/Evaluator Pilot and Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer. Other Leadership roles he has assumed at Southwest include Chief Pilot and Network Director for Network Operations Control. He has also served on the Operations Council Chair for Airlines for America, the Military Committee for the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association and as a Southwest Check Airman.
Waltz’ primary responsibility as Vice President Flight Operations will be providing leadership and assistance to Southwest's nearly 10,000 Flight Operations Employees; supporting Flight Operations, including eleven Pilot domiciles; overseeing Crew Planning, Scheduling and Payroll; governing numerous Headquarters’ technical and support functions; and heading up the LEAD Center, home to Southwest's world-class Pilot training programs.
"We're incredibly fortunate to have such a deep bench of talent and leaders like Alan and Bob to continue to carry out the cause that is Southwest Airlines," said Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer, Mike Van de Ven. "These are exciting times for our Company, and I'm confident that these moves will set us up for continued success in the future."
