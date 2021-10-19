Southwest Airlines Announces Sustainability Actions, Initiatives
Southwest Airlines announced a series of near-term goals, actions and initiatives designed to support the carrier’s 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutrality to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations.
Southwest revealed it would achieve these objectives by reducing carbon emissions, replacing existing jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and offsetting emissions. The ultimate objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The airline will also continue to partner with organizations and nonprofits whose work complements its efforts to improve environmental sustainability, with travelers being invited to join in this effort to show kindness to our planet.
The carrier plans to continue reducing its carbon emissions by modernizing its fleet with more fuel-efficient planes, working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to update the U.S. air traffic control system and electrifying eligible ground services equipment.
“As a leading global citizen, we're building on prior efforts to address our environmental impact, and with today's announcement, we're setting goals to reduce our carbon emission intensity and increase SAF in our operations; and we're working to advance knowledge in the field of sustainability,” Southwest Executive Vice President Bob Jordan said.
By 2030, Southwest plans to replace 10 percent of its total jet fuel consumption as sustainable aviation fuel by establishing an agreement with Neste for up to five million gallons of SAF and new partnerships to facilitate the development, production and utilization of SAF.
The airline is also taking steps to offset energy consumption through various partnerships and programs, including developing the first U.S.-based airline carbon offset offer with loyalty points. For every dollar contributed toward offsetting Southwest’s carbon emissions, the carrier will match the contribution.
