Last updated: 10:53 AM ET, Tue January 04 2022

Southwest Airlines Begins New Year With $39 Flight Sale

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 04, 2022

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year by putting flights on sale from $39 one-way for three days this week.

Travelers can book the discounted fares now through 11:59 p.m. CT Thursday, January 6.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Colorful stacked houses overlooking the sea in Puerto Rico.

Don’t Miss These Cheap Flight Deals to Puerto rico

Riu Palace Macao Hotel

Help Your Clients Save When Booking Winter Getaways

Sunrise at Partition Arch, in Arches National Park. (photo via tonda / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Visit Any National Park for Free on These Dates in 2022

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Jamaica resorts

gallery icon All-Inclusive Family Fun in Montego Bay, Jamaica

A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX

gallery icon JetBlue Vacations Offering 10 Deals During End of Year Sale

The sale fares are valid for travel taking place between January 18 and May 18, 2022. However, a 14-day advanced purchase is required and seats and days are limited. "Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods," Southwest states on its website.

Customers will find fares from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip on many of Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes as well as some short-haul flights within the continental U.S., including Los Angeles-Las Vegas. During this week's sale, travelers can even book flights from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico from $64 one-way and $128 roundtrip. Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Punta Cana and other popular international destinations are on sale as well this week.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Sunset view in Cancun, Mexico

Mexico Welcomes Over 31 Million Air Travelers Through November

After Concerns From Airlines, AT&T and Verizon Agree to Delay 5G Rollout

Don’t Miss These Cheap Flight Deals to Puerto rico

Alaska Airlines Sponsors Initiative to Train More African-American Pilots

Airline Cancellations Continue to Rise, but So Do Number of Fliers and Stock Prices

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS