Southwest Airlines Begins New Year With $39 Flight Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 04, 2022
Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year by putting flights on sale from $39 one-way for three days this week.
Travelers can book the discounted fares now through 11:59 p.m. CT Thursday, January 6.
The sale fares are valid for travel taking place between January 18 and May 18, 2022. However, a 14-day advanced purchase is required and seats and days are limited. "Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods," Southwest states on its website.
Customers will find fares from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip on many of Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes as well as some short-haul flights within the continental U.S., including Los Angeles-Las Vegas. During this week's sale, travelers can even book flights from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico from $64 one-way and $128 roundtrip. Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Punta Cana and other popular international destinations are on sale as well this week.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates.
