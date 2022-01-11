Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Tue January 11 2022

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $39 Flight Sale

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 11, 2022


Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

Southwest Airlines is rolling out its second three-day fare sale of the year, offering flights from as low as $39 one-way now through 11:59 p.m. CT Thursday, January 13.

The latest offer is good for all travel, including within the continental U.S., the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, interisland Hawaii and international travel between January 25 and May 18, 2022. However, Southwest notes that seats, travel days and markets are limited and a 14-day advance purchase is required.

Nonetheless, travelers can book some exceptional deals through Thursday night, including roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for as low as $78 and flights from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale or Atlanta to Orlando for as little as $69 one-way.

Customers can also book roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Honolulu, Hawaii for $200 or roundtrip travel from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico for just $128. International routes can also be had for cheap, including Houston to Cancun, Mexico from only $106 one-way.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

