Southwest Airlines Brings Back $39 Flight Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 11, 2022
Southwest Airlines is rolling out its second three-day fare sale of the year, offering flights from as low as $39 one-way now through 11:59 p.m. CT Thursday, January 13.
The latest offer is good for all travel, including within the continental U.S., the continental U.S. to/from Hawaii, to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico, interisland Hawaii and international travel between January 25 and May 18, 2022. However, Southwest notes that seats, travel days and markets are limited and a 14-day advance purchase is required.
Nonetheless, travelers can book some exceptional deals through Thursday night, including roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for as low as $78 and flights from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale or Atlanta to Orlando for as little as $69 one-way.
Customers can also book roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Honolulu, Hawaii for $200 or roundtrip travel from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico for just $128. International routes can also be had for cheap, including Houston to Cancun, Mexico from only $106 one-way.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates
