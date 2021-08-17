Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 17, 2021
Southwest Airlines is putting fall flights on sale from under $100 roundtrip this week.
Available for purchase now through Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the three-day sale is good for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and international flights between September 7 and December 15, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 7 through December 9, 2021.
Blackout dates do apply, however. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out November 19-20, November 23-24 and November 27-29, 2021 while continental U.S. to Hawaii travel is blacked out November 18-20. Travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii travel is also blacked out November 26-30, 2021.
During this week's sale, customers can find fares from as low as $49 one-way or $98 roundtrip on a handful of routes within the continental U.S., including Los Angeles-Las Vegas and Atlanta-Fort Lauderdale, among others. Meanwhile, Southwest's inter-island Hawaii routes are available for as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip. Travelers can also save big on international trips. For example, Southwest customers can fly from Houston (William P. Hobby Airport) to Cancun, Mexico for as little as $107 one-way in September.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.
