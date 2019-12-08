Southwest Airlines Cabin Crew Accused of Mistreating Muslim Woman
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 08, 2019
In a Twitter thread this week, Mehdi Hasan, a British journalist based in the U.S., angrily alleged that the end of his family’s Thanksgiving trip was ruined by the racist behavior of a flight attendant aboard their Southwest flight from Houston back to Washington D.C.
Hasan claimed that his wife was left in tears, humiliated by crew members upon boarding after she “politely” she asked a fellow passenger to exchange seats so that she could sit with her family.
Since Southwest has a well-known open seating policy, in which passengers choose their seats on a first-come, first-served basis, this shouldn’t have represented any great imposition.
The flight attendant in question allegedly told Mrs. Hasan that she was making other passengers “uncomfortable” and began to get other airline staff involved. As part of a Twitter thread, Hasan claimed that his wife was targeted and threatened for no good reason, “Unless her hijab is a good reason, @southwestair?” he wrote.
"The flight attendant called ground staff onto the plane, complained about the Muslim woman - my wife! - to them, & escalated rather than de-escalated the situation - simply because my wife politely asked a guy if he'd give up his seat for our family (which he was fine with!)." He continued, “Even her own @Southwest Air colleague from the ground staff who came onboard to check things wondered why the flight attendant wouldn’t let up & let things go so we could take off.”
Hasan also noted that his family received some support from surrounding passengers, one of whom told his wife that the offending flight attendant had, “treated you like a venomous snake”.
I can only empathize with the depths of you and your family’s feelings on this matter, and I’m sorry that we don’t have another resolution to offer. You have my assurances that the events as you have described them were carefully documented (1/2)— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 6, 2019
A Southwest representative responded via social media: "I can only empathize with the depths of you and your family's feelings on this matter, and I'm sorry that we don't have another resolution to offer. You have my assurances that the events as you have described them were carefully documented."
Southwest also told The Sun, "Once we learned about the Customer’s social media message, we began to research the flight and gather information internally. We also reached out to the Customer directly to discuss his Family’s experience prior to departure."
Today, Southwest provided TravelPulse with a statement indicating that, while the Hasan family held tickets assigned to Boarding Group C, (which would put them near the end of the boarding process on a nearly full flight) two of its members took the Family Boarding opportunity announced between Boarding Groups A and B, while Mr. Hasan and his elder child boarded the plane later in the process.
Company reports indicated that a disagreement arose in the cabin surrounding the family’s attempt to save seats on the aircraft since its members were boarding at different times. At which point, the flight crew, “requested the assistance of a Customer Service Supervisor to help facilitate the ongoing seat selection discussion in the cabin. When the Supervisor arrived (after boarding was complete), the Flight Crew reported that the situation had been resolved and the Supervisor confirmed the same with the Passengers. Mr. Hasan and his family were able to sit together on their flight that arrived as scheduled in Washington, D.C.,” Southwest told us.
I'm now more furious than I was on Sunday. Then it was a rude and racist flight attendant. Now it's an entire airline, an entire company, that seems unconcerned by, even maybe covering up, racism and harassment onboard. Shame on you @southwestAir.— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 6, 2019
Hasan has seemingly remained unsatisfied by the airline’s personal apologies or attempts to resolve the incident that made his family’s experience less than positive. He afterward updated his Twitter thread to report that Southwest had, “apologized privately but refuse to apologize publicly; offered travel vouchers to fly with them (!) that don't cover the costs of our flights; & have made up a totally false narrative."
