Southwest Airlines, Discovery Team Up for Shark Week
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 25, 2022
Southwest Airlines announced a new partnership with Discovery to celebrate Shark Week through the carrier’s entertainment portal and themed flights.
As part of the Shark Week celebration, Southwest passengers will be able to enjoy all the themed content for free while onboard by tuning in to Discovery via live TV or by watching the Shark Week On Demand channel on the Inflight Entertainment Portal.
Shark Week officially kicked off on Sunday night.
Southwest and Discovery also teamed up with customers and employees at Dallas Love Field for a themed flight from Texas to San Diego last week. The journey featured gate agents playing shark trivia and passengers boarding through a Shark Week-themed jet bridge.
Once onboard, travelers were given Shark Week fin hats to celebrate and had their chance to snap a photo with the famous Shark Week mascot, Chompie. The airline described the experience as a “JAWsome flight.”
As part of its extended flight schedule through March 8, 2023, Southwest announced last week it would add two new nonstop routes for this upcoming winter season. The carrier will offer new seasonal service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado, starting on January 7, 2023.
The airline also announced nonstop flights between Long Beach Airport in California and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana every Sunday, starting on January 8, 2023.
Earlier this month, Southwest updated its flight tracker with new features, including Destination Reels. The new features are currently available on 600 airplanes under the carrier; the rest will be updated later this year.
