Southwest Airlines Expands Partnership With Sabre
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 22, 2023
Southwest Airlines announced an expanded partnership with Sabre Corporation to begin utilizing PRISM, a data solution designed to streamline the sales process with corporate travel managers and travel management companies.
Sabre's PRISM brings decision science to the Southwest Business Sales Team, allowing the ability to develop a more customized travel solution for business customers through automated, real-time data insights and trends.
“With PRISM, we can now simplify the contracting process as we continue on our journey to remove friction while bringing more savings, simplicity, and total value when doing business with Southwest Business,” Southwest Dave Harvey said.
PRISM automates, aggregates and analyzes corporate sales information from around the world, providing companies with the decision science to build offers for the right customers.
In addition to being fully hosted in the Google cloud, PRISM now offers daily booking data, new user analytics, API connections to link to airline CRM systems and enhanced user tools to streamline sales teamwork with partner airlines and commercial clients.
“We're excited to support Southwest Business and its growth as a trusted partner,” Sabre Senior Vice President Darren Rickey said. “This agreement is a testament to the partnership between our companies and our shared vision for the future of travel.”
The airline also recently added more enhancements to Southwest Business Assist, a portal designed for travel managers to streamline corporate travel programs. Among newly introduced features includes the launch of Partner Benefits, which adds even more flexibility and value to travel programs.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS