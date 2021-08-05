Southwest Airlines’ Fall Fare Sale Has Flights From $49 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 05, 2021
If you’ve been longing for a post-pandemic vacation, but can’t get away this summer, you’ll be happy to hear that Southwest Airlines is currently running its fall fare sale.
Now through August 12, you can find cheap flights for travel within the continental U.S., or to Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean between August 24 and December 15, 2021, with one-way flights starting as low as $49.
Note that tickets must be purchased 21 days in advance to qualify for the promotion and that certain blackout dates may apply depending upon your destination. While holiday periods like Thanksgiving week may be excluded from the promotion, you can still find cheap flights around peak travel periods.
In terms of flexibility, these special fares are non-refundable but may be applied toward a future Southwest flight as long as the customer cancels at least ten minutes prior to departure.
Unlike Alaska Airlines’ current fall sale, where you can find deals on flights that are mostly limited to West Coast destinations, Southwest’s network extends across most of the U.S. and can supply discounted non-stop options from East Coast cities like New York, Atlanta or Orlando.
Whether you’re looking to visit friends and family a few states away or are due for a beach vacation to Hawaii or the Caribbean, you’re likely to find a fare for well under $200 each way with the Southwest sale. To find the best prices using Southwest’s Low Fare Calendar tool, just select your departure city, destination and desired dates to view available flights.
The lowest-priced ‘Wanna Get Away’ fare includes two free checked bags, no change fees and a future flight credit if you find you need to cancel, and you can potentially earn frequent flier miles. The next tier up, the ‘Anytime’ fare is fully refundable and offers same-day standby options. ‘Business Select’ fares are also refundable and include priority boarding, access to ‘Fly By’ security lanes and more.
Insider researched some of the great deals that can currently be found on Southwest:
|Route:
|One-Way Fare:
|Houston - New Orleans
|$49
|Las Vegas - Los Angeles
|$49
|Myrtle Beach - Pittsburgh
|$67
|Atlanta - West Palm Beach
|$69
|Detroit - Nashville
|$78
|Nashville - Fort Myers
|$94
|Albany - Chicago
|$100
|Denver - Las Vegas
|$100
|Fort Lauderdale - Nassau, Bahamas
|$108
|Miami - Houston
|$110
|Chicago - Dallas
|$110
|Indianapolis - Orlando
|$116
|New York - Orlando
|$121
|Los Angeles - Honolulu, Maui, Kona or Lihue
|$139
|Hartford - Denver
|$148
|Phoenix - Kona or Lihue
|$169
|Austin - Cancun
|$189
For more information, visit southwest.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS