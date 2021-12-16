Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Thu December 16 2021

Southwest Airlines' Full Summer Schedule Is Now Available for Booking

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 16, 2021

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway.
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 on a taxiway. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

Southwest Airlines has made its full summer 2022 flight schedule available to book at Southwest.com. Travelers can now book travel with the low-cost carrier through September 5, 2022.

Southwest also announced the resumption and start of nonstop service on a handful of routes. Beginning June 5, the airline will resume nonstop service between Denver and Amarillo (Sundays-Fridays); Denver and Lubbock (Daily); Denver and Midland/Odessa (Sundays-Fridays); Houston (Hobby) and Louisville, Kentucky (Sundays-Fridays); Chicago (Midway) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (Daily); Chicago (Midway) and Rochester, New York (Twice a day Sundays-Fridays) and Chicago (Midway) and Tulsa, Oklahoma (Daily).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue, American Airlines Announce Record-Setting Summer...

Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Airlines To Debut Service From Memphis

Anguilla officials welcome AA flight

New Nonstop Flights Expand Anguilla Access

Alaska Airlines, oneworld, alliance, livery

Alaska Airlines Expands Oneworld Partnership With New West...

The carrier will also resume daily nonstop service between Orlando and Aruba and increase from Saturday-only to daily service on already-served routes between Austin and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and between San Antonio and Cancun, Mexico on June 5.

One week later, on June 11, Southwest will launch new nonstop Saturday flights between Austin and Cozumel, Mexico (subject to government approvals); Nashville and Portland, Maine and Denver and Eugene, Oregon. Saturday service between Austin and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Milwaukee and Cancun, Mexico and Denver and Cozumel, Mexico will also resume on June 11.

Thursday's announcement comes just one week after Southwest extended its bookable flight schedule through June 4 and announced a handful of new and returning routes scheduled to begin in April.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Delta Air Lines Airbus A321

Delta Makes Plans to Lead Travel Industry Through Next Phase...

Delta Air Lines

Las Vegas Changes Airport Name

Frontier Launches Holiday Buy One, Get One Free Offer

Appeals Court Upholds United Airlines Vaccine Mandate

Delta Names Chief Sustainability Officer

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS