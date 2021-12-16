Southwest Airlines' Full Summer Schedule Is Now Available for Booking
December 16, 2021
Southwest Airlines has made its full summer 2022 flight schedule available to book at Southwest.com. Travelers can now book travel with the low-cost carrier through September 5, 2022.
Southwest also announced the resumption and start of nonstop service on a handful of routes. Beginning June 5, the airline will resume nonstop service between Denver and Amarillo (Sundays-Fridays); Denver and Lubbock (Daily); Denver and Midland/Odessa (Sundays-Fridays); Houston (Hobby) and Louisville, Kentucky (Sundays-Fridays); Chicago (Midway) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (Daily); Chicago (Midway) and Rochester, New York (Twice a day Sundays-Fridays) and Chicago (Midway) and Tulsa, Oklahoma (Daily).
The carrier will also resume daily nonstop service between Orlando and Aruba and increase from Saturday-only to daily service on already-served routes between Austin and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos and between San Antonio and Cancun, Mexico on June 5.
One week later, on June 11, Southwest will launch new nonstop Saturday flights between Austin and Cozumel, Mexico (subject to government approvals); Nashville and Portland, Maine and Denver and Eugene, Oregon. Saturday service between Austin and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Milwaukee and Cancun, Mexico and Denver and Cozumel, Mexico will also resume on June 11.
Thursday's announcement comes just one week after Southwest extended its bookable flight schedule through June 4 and announced a handful of new and returning routes scheduled to begin in April.
