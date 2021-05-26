Southwest Airlines Launches Memorial Day Sale With Flights From $49 One-Way
Southwest Airlines is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with sale fares as low as $49 one-way for summer and fall travel.
Now through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT, customers can book discounted travel within the continental U.S. for dates between August 17 and November 5, 2021. Interisland Hawaii travel, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel is also valid August 17-November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is valid from August 9 through November 5, 2021.
Continental U.S. travel is blacked out for Labor Day weekend September 3-6, 2021 while travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out August 9-15, 2021.
Notable one-way fares include nonstop between Baltimore and Myrtle Beach for as low as $49 one-way, nonstop between Nashville and Houston from $89 one-way and nonstop between San Diego and Honolulu for as little as $139 one-way. Plus, travelers can find fares as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip on interisland Hawaii routes this summer.
Southwest's budget-friendly Wanna Get Away fares include two free bags. Travelers also don't have to worry about any change or cancel fees and can look forward to free movies, live TV and inflight messaging.
