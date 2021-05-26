Last updated: 09:44 AM ET, Wed May 26 2021

Southwest Airlines Launches Memorial Day Sale With Flights From $49 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 26, 2021

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX
Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with sale fares as low as $49 one-way for summer and fall travel.

Now through June 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT, customers can book discounted travel within the continental U.S. for dates between August 17 and November 5, 2021. Interisland Hawaii travel, travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel is also valid August 17-November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii is valid from August 9 through November 5, 2021.

Continental U.S. travel is blacked out for Labor Day weekend September 3-6, 2021 while travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out August 9-15, 2021.

Notable one-way fares include nonstop between Baltimore and Myrtle Beach for as low as $49 one-way, nonstop between Nashville and Houston from $89 one-way and nonstop between San Diego and Honolulu for as little as $139 one-way. Plus, travelers can find fares as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip on interisland Hawaii routes this summer.

Southwest's budget-friendly Wanna Get Away fares include two free bags. Travelers also don't have to worry about any change or cancel fees and can look forward to free movies, live TV and inflight messaging.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter deals based on your cities and travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

