Southwest Airlines Launches New Promotion for Rapid Rewards Members

March 31, 2022
Southwest Airlines launched a major promotional offer for members of the carrier’s award-winning frequent flyer program, Rapid Rewards.
Loyalty program members who book a flight with Rapid Rewards points through March 31 can save 20 percent off bookings for travel between March 29 and May 25 by using the code SAVE20NOW in the promo box.
With Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program, members qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates and points don't expire. Customers who book qualifying spring and summer travel before April 7 will enjoy sale fares as low as $59 one-way.
Southwest is ready to take customers on their next spring getaway with fares as low as:
—$59 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Jackson, Mississippi.
—$59 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and New York (LaGuardia).
—$59 one-way nonstop between Reno/Tahoe and Long Beach, California.
—$69 one-way nonstop between Jacksonville and Washington D.C. (Regan National).
—$79 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Bellingham, Washington.
Last week, Southwest announced its newest class of airfare, the second cheapest of the Dallas-based carrier’s offerings. The new ‘Wanna Get Away Plus’ fare is slotted just ahead of the least expensive ticket, the ‘Wanna Get Away’ fare, and just behind the ‘Anytime’ fare on its pricing structure.
In January, incoming Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said during a virtual town hall meeting the carrier would consider assigned seating for passengers.
