Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Thu March 31 2022

Southwest Airlines Launches New Promotion for Rapid Rewards Members

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 31, 2022

A Southwest Airlines 737 MAX
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX. (photo via Eli Wilson/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines launched a major promotional offer for members of the carrier’s award-winning frequent flyer program, Rapid Rewards.

Loyalty program members who book a flight with Rapid Rewards points through March 31 can save 20 percent off bookings for travel between March 29 and May 25 by using the code SAVE20NOW in the promo box.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Suite Collection Exclusive Club Med Charlevoix

Club Med April Flash Sale Offers Up To 50 Percent Off

Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Celebrate Malaysia Reopening With BOGO Deals on Six-Night Tours

Insight Vacations

TTC Responds to Solo Travel Demand With Special Offers

Oberammergau Passion Play, Oberammergau Germany, ETS Tours

Faith-Based Travel Brand ETS Tours Launches Special Savings

With Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program, members qualify for unlimited reward seats, no blackout dates and points don't expire. Customers who book qualifying spring and summer travel before April 7 will enjoy sale fares as low as $59 one-way.

Southwest is ready to take customers on their next spring getaway with fares as low as:

—$59 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Jackson, Mississippi.

—$59 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and New York (LaGuardia).

—$59 one-way nonstop between Reno/Tahoe and Long Beach, California.

—$69 one-way nonstop between Jacksonville and Washington D.C. (Regan National).

—$79 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and Bellingham, Washington.

Last week, Southwest announced its newest class of airfare, the second cheapest of the Dallas-based carrier’s offerings. The new ‘Wanna Get Away Plus’ fare is slotted just ahead of the least expensive ticket, the ‘Wanna Get Away’ fare, and just behind the ‘Anytime’ fare on its pricing structure.

In January, incoming Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said during a virtual town hall meeting the carrier would consider assigned seating for passengers.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A plane taking off from Tampa International Airport

Travel Tips: The Best Time To Book Your Next Flight

TSA To Implement Gender-Neutral Security Screening

Man Breaches Security on Runway at Chicago Midway

Air Tahiti Nui Launches Direct Flights from Seattle

Delta Completes First Phase of Sky Way Project at LAX

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS