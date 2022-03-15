Southwest Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Flights From $44 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 15, 2022
Southwest Airlines is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a three-day sale featuring flights from as low as $44 one-way.
Now through Thursday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT, travelers can book discounted travel within the continental U.S. between April 5 and June 15, 2022. The latest sale is also valid on Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel taking place between April 5 and May 25, 2022.
Notable deals available this week include roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for $88 and nonstop from Denver to Orlando for as little as $94 one-way. Travelers eyeing a Hawaiian getaway this spring can also find flights to Honolulu from Oakland and Los Angeles from as low as $119 one-way.
Nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico are available from under $100 one-way, and roundtrip travel between Houston and Cancun, Mexico can be booked for as little as $225.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates
