Southwest Airlines Launches Two-Week Sale on Fall Flights

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 13, 2021

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is offering fall flights from under $100 roundtrip this September.

The low-cost carrier's latest sale runs Monday, September 13 through September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. CT and discounted seats are available on continental U.S. travel; travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii; interisland Hawaii travel and international travel between October 4 and December 15, 2021. Meanwhile, travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid October 4 through December 9, 2021.

Keep in mind that 21-day advance purchase is required and blackout dates apply. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out November 19-20, November 23-24 and November 27-29, 2021, travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out November 18-21, 2021 and travel to the continental U.S. from Hawaii is blacked out November 26-30, 2021.

Over the next two weeks, travelers can find interisland Hawaii flights such as Honolulu (Oahu)-Kahului (Maui) from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip while some popular routes within the continental U.S. can be purchased for as little as $49 one-way or $98 roundtrip. Examples include Los Angeles-Las Vegas and Atlanta-Fort Lauderdale. Some international flights are also available for under $100 one-way, including Los Angeles-Los Cabos and Fort Lauderdale-Nassau.

Travelers will typically find the best deals between Southwest's operating bases in places like Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix. Being flexible and booking mid-week flights when travel demand drops can also lead to lower fares.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.

Patrick Clarke
