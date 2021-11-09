Southwest Airlines Launches Winter Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 09, 2021
Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day sale on winter flights featuring fares from as low as $39 one-way.
The discounted seats are available now through Thursday, November 11 at 11:59 p.m. CT and are valid for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and interisland Hawaii travel between December 1-15, 2021, and January 5 through March 9, 2022. Meanwhile, travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid December 1-9, 2021, and January 10 through March 9, 2022, while international travel is available December 1-15, 2021, and January 5 through March 9, 2022.
Twenty-one-day advance purchase is required and blackout dates do apply, however. For example, continental U.S. to Hawaii travel is blacked out February 17-20, 2022, while flights from Hawaii to the continental U.S. are blacked out February 25-27, 2022.
Notable sale fares available this week include nonstop flights between Atlanta and Nashville; Syracuse and Baltimore and Oakland and Reno/Tahoe for as low as $39 one-way. Travelers can also fly between Dallas (Love Field) and Denver or Las Vegas and Bozeman/Yellowstone for under $69 one-way and book nonstop travel from Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale for under $80 one-way or $160 roundtrip.
"We're rounding out the year with one of our biggest fare sales of 2021, enabling customers to go anywhere Southwest serves in the continental U.S., for as low as $39 one-way," Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing Bill Tierney said in a statement. "Whether traveling home for the holidays, hitting the slopes, or escaping the cold and heading someplace warm, we're here to take Southwest customers on their next adventure."
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates
