Last updated: 11:55 AM ET, Wed June 08 2022

Southwest Airlines Offering 40 Percent Off Fall Flights

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 08, 2022

Fort Lauderdale, airport
Southwest Airlines plane at the gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (photo via Eric Bowman)

Southwest Airlines is offering 40 percent off select fall flights during its most recent three-day sale this summer.

Customers booking with the low-cost carrier can save when they use promotion code FALL40 on select bookings made by midnight CT on Thursday, June 9 for travel taking place from August 16 to November 5, 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
American Melody

American Cruise Line Offering Free Airfare on Mississippi...

Guests sailing in Mallorca, Spain

How To Visit Europe This Summer Without Breaking the Bank

travel, save, savings, money, cash, discounts, deals, packing, suitcase, luggage, passport, phone, vacation, summer, beach

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for June

Holland America Line

Holland America Line's New Sale Offers Up to 50 Percent Off

Virgin

Virgin Voyages, Jennifer Lopez Giving Away 1,000 Cruise Vacations

Sample savings include nonstop from Baltimore (BWI) to Boston (BOS) for as little as $60 one-way and $120 roundtrip or nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Las Vegas (LAS) for just $36 one-way or $72 roundtrip. Travelers can also score awesome international deals this week such as nonstop from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) for as low as $72 one-way.

Discounts even apply to interisland Hawaii travel. For instance, Southwest customers can fly from Honolulu (HNL) to Kahului (OGG) for as little as $31 one-way and $62 roundtrip.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
British Airways Airbus A380

British Airways Expands Service to the US

Mishandled Airline Baggage Rates Climbed Last Year

Spirit Airlines Delays Stockholder Meeting to Assess Frontier, JetBlue Deals

Will Any Amount of Money Convince Spirit to Pick JetBlue?

Supreme Court Deals Blow to Southwest in Baggage Handlers Suit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS