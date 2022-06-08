Southwest Airlines Offering 40 Percent Off Fall Flights
Southwest Airlines is offering 40 percent off select fall flights during its most recent three-day sale this summer.
Customers booking with the low-cost carrier can save when they use promotion code FALL40 on select bookings made by midnight CT on Thursday, June 9 for travel taking place from August 16 to November 5, 2022.
Sample savings include nonstop from Baltimore (BWI) to Boston (BOS) for as little as $60 one-way and $120 roundtrip or nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Las Vegas (LAS) for just $36 one-way or $72 roundtrip. Travelers can also score awesome international deals this week such as nonstop from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) for as low as $72 one-way.
Discounts even apply to interisland Hawaii travel. For instance, Southwest customers can fly from Honolulu (HNL) to Kahului (OGG) for as little as $31 one-way and $62 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates.
